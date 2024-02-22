Siblings on Warpath Over Father’s Property in Aba

The family of a renowned Aba-based businessman, Late Sir Theophi- lus Ozigbo of Ndiogbuonyeo- ma, Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State is in crisis following ownership disagreement over his property. New Telegraph learnt that after the death of Chief Ozigbo, the family peacefully managed his estates until a few years ago when the family of six was balkanised into two camps; one led by the last child of the family a female and the other led by the first son.

Information available shows that there was peaceful sharing of the late Chief Ozigbo’s other estates like his shops, but the major problem is the family’s inability to settle their squabble in the sharing of a popular building at No. 178 Jubilee Road, Aba, where the first son, Mr Emmanuel Ozigbo resides with some tenants. Emmanuel told New Telegraph that on the 5th of February, 2024, his siblings; Uchenna Ozigbo, Ebere Ozigbo and Obiageri Ozigbo Ubah (last born), used six armed thugs to unlawfully and forcefully eject him and his tenants, Pius Nwokeji and Chisom Nwokeji.

New Telegraph learnt that the parties also have suits pending at the Magistrate Court Aba South Local Government Area in Suit Nos: MAS/954/2022, MAS/955/2022, MAS/956/2022, MAS/957/2022 and MAS/958/2022 between them. Emmanuel said that the thugs engaged by his siblings unlawfully broke into his apartment and those of his tenants. He said that while inside the apartment, the thugs allegedly sent by his siblings in the other rival camp led by Obiageri Ozigbo Ubah also broke and pulled down the walls of his apartment including those of his tenants and damaged several of their properties.

Emmanuel said that his sister, Obiageri who was married, but later returned home connived with Uchenna Ozigbo and Ebere Ozigbo with the thugs they hired to throw him and his tenants’ properties out- side while others were removed or stolen. He said that to successfully carry out their unlawful acts, the thugs released gunshots into the air and in public to scare people with him having no support aside from his other sibling, Samuel Ozigbo who does not reside in Aba. Emmanuel called for an investigation into the alleged boast of his attackers of claiming to have spoken with the magistrates handling the matter before they proceeded with the attack.

When contacted, the accused, Dr Obiageri Ozigbo, denied using thugs to force out his brother, Emmanuel Ozigbo or his tenants. She acknowledged her brother as the first son, but added that he lacks the capacity to take care of his father’s properties. “Nobody brought thugs to force him out. The problem is that as the first son, he will always remain the first son, but he’s not responsible for what he should be.