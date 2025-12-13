Siasia, Ijeh Charge Eagles To Clinch AFCON Trophy

Two former international footballers have charged the Super Eagles to go all the way and win the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations which starts on December 21 in Morocco.

A former national team coach and former international star, Samson Siasia, said the Eagles are in a prime position to make the nation proud in Morocco.

“We have never lacked talents in this country and so I expect the Eagles to go all the way and win. In the last edition, nobody gave Nigeria a chance to play in the final but we dis and only missed the trophy narrowly to the host country, Cote d’Ivoire.

This current team can get the job done and we need to support them to achieve that,” Siasia said Ijeh, another former international said it was important for the Super Eagles to use the AFCON trophy as a compensation to football fans in the country after their failure to win a ticket to the World Cup.

“There were high expectations about the World Cup. At some point it was like we were out but later the playoff was on the cards with huge expectations.

Sadly, the Eagles lost the ticket to DR Congo and so for the AFCON they has to use this to make up for the World Cup disappointment.

“It can never be the same but at least a consolation for the fans. We have the players that can win the trophy if they are well deployed to their roles in the matches ahead.

Nigeria have the best players on the continent and should be winning the AFCON easily if we get our acts right,” Ijeh said. The 35th AFCON starts on December 21st in Rabat, Morocco.