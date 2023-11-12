Shun Partisanship, Nwifuru Charges Churches

…donates N10m to Catholic Church

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, on Sunday, charged Churches in the state to shun partisans and embrace the true evangelism they are known for to continue to win souls for Christ.

He noted that the church shouldn’t be partisan but should be known as a church and one family to return churches to the traditional religion that Christianity was known for in the country.

The Governor spoke at St. Francis Catholic Church, Ameka in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state during the church’s Harvest and Thanksgiving Service in which he donated a sum of N10million to the church as part of his support to roof the church building.

The amount was in cheque and was handed to the church by the state Commissioner for Industry and Business Development, Chief Oguzor Offia-Nwali who represented the Governor on the occasion.

Nwali said the donation was in fulfilment of the Governor’s promise during the electioneering period to assist the church in roofing its building if he wins the election.

Nwali commended the parishioners and people of Ameka for their support to the Governor and urged them to maintain the support.

“For us, the church should not be partisan, for us, the church should be a church so that they also know that they are there as a religious family to continue to guide us in accordance with the traditional religion Christianity is known for in Nigeria.

“The present administration in our dear state under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru is anchored on the People’s Charter of Needs. The Charter of Needs is what the people want, the problem of the people which our Governor has been tackling religiously.

“When the Governor came to this Church before the general election, told you people that if he wins the election, he will return to this church and see what he can do to roof the church and here he is today, fulfilling that promise.

“He told me to present this cheque of N10 million to this church as his support for the roofing of the church building. The N10milion is already available for withdrawal by the church for that purpose ”, he stated.

The Commissioner who donated the sum of N200,000 to support the church building, commended the church and the Ameka community for peace and unity that has continued to exist among them.

In his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki, Peter Chukwu who was on his Pastoral Visit to the church, urged Christians to live a life of righteousness to be light unto humanity.

He advised those who received the sacrament of confirmation as Catholics to be faithful to God and win souls for Christ.