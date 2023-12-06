Shun Fraud, Sustain Accountability, Transparency, Adeyeye To NAFDAC Staff

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye has urged the management and staff of NAFDAC to abstain from any form of financial fraud.

Prof. Adeyeye who made this remark at the Leadership, Governance, and Anti-corruption training organised by NAFDAC for its entire workforce in Abuja recently, called on the employees of the Agency to uphold accountability, transparency, and integrity while carrying out their duties, adding that global ratings of the agency must be sustained.

Adeyeye said under her watch, NAFDAC is committed to adequate staff training and capacity development in a bid to improve staff expertise on the job.

The director general who emphasised the importance of management and personnel training on good leadership and anti-corruption practices, said the training aligns with the World Health Organisation (WHO) global benchmarking tool (ISO 19004) for which the agency was audited and ranked as a “stable, well-functional regulatory agency.”

Additionally, she asserted that no agency of the government would thrive without detecting, preventing, and responding to fraudulent practices in line with the core mandate of management and administrative duties, saying that the training will breed good leadership on the job.

“As you are aware, the goal of this training is to address issues of leadership and governance. The training will place a strong emphasis on current issues of anti-corruption and ethical values in the workplace, as well as organisational leadership.

“The training aligns with the WHO Global Benchmarking Tool (ISO 19004) for which NAFDAC was audited, and which culminated in our attainment of ML3 and recognition as a stable and well-functioning regulatory agency.

Based on quality monitoring, is what will lead the Agency to Maturity Level 4 and World Listed Authority status. The goal is to place our consumers at an advantage health-wise, and the stakeholders (large businesses and MSMEs) at a vantage point economically.”

Prof Adeyeye highlighted that the agency’s mandate of safeguarding the health of the nation and the business of the customer cannot be accomplished without transparency, mitigating risk, and limiting liability on the regulatory agency framework.

“Staff training and capacity development have been prioritised in the Agency, as is typical of my administration, in order to improve staff expertise on the job. As a result, this training is for experienced leaders who are responsible for thinking strategically about the future of their organisation.

“In recent times, I had initiated and nurtured bilateral relations between the Department of Veterinary and Food Administration of Denmark and NAFDAC, Nigeria.

“This opened windows of training for our administrators and planners in various organisational change management, behavioural changes, and conflict management duties. In this series of leadership training, I look forward to cross-fertilisation of ideas, deriving from all these exposures that would drastically change the leadership and management landscape of the Agency for the better.