Shun Fake News, Hate Speech, Nwifuru, NBC, NUJ Urge Ebonyi New Radio Station

Governor Francis Nwifuru, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have urged the newly established radio station in Ebonyi State. Legacy 95.1 FM not to encourage any form of fake news or hate speech.

Legacy 95.1FM, the first private radio station in Ebonyi State which started broadcast operation in May this year, was established by a former Senator, Obinna Ogba.

The station has been officially opened by Governor Nwifuru who commended Ogba for investing in his state by establishing the radio station and urged other leaders to emulate him.

“I am delighted to be here not because Obinna Ogba is opening a radio station but because Obinna Ogba deemed it very necessary to bring this Legacy FM to our land, to our state.

“Most of our Senators made more money than Obinna Ogba but they have nothing to show in this state. None of them deemed it very necessary to invest in this state”, he stated.

The governor ordered immediate electrification of the radio station and its environs to tackle the problem of power in the area.

He also ordered the construction of the two internal roads that link the station.

He advised the radio station to always uphold the truth and shun fake news and hate speech.

In her Speech, the zonal Director of NBC, South East, Ijeoma Nwobodo urged the station to always abide by the code of conduct of NBC.

She said “Do not forget that you have us watching your back, don’t be carried away. Remember that there are rules and regulations that you have to abide by.

“Please, take it seriously so that you will not run foul of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. I know that this station has very strong hands but mistakes are bound to happen.

“I encourage you to always read what the code says so that whenever you are entertaining the Ebonyi people, you don’t do the wrong thing.

“Do not encourage hate speech, fake news. Do not use this platform to attack anyone be it an individual, any society or organization, religious group or whatsoever. Please do the right thing at all times while you entertain, educate and inform Ebonyi people”.

Chairman of the state council of NUJ, Comrade Samson Nwafor said the establishment of the radio station marks a new dawn in the development of the media industry in the state.

He noted that the radio station will strengthen the media workforce in the state and urged the station to abide by the ethics of the journalism profession.