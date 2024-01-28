Shun Enticement From Drug Traffickers, Barons, Marwa Charges NDLEA Officers

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has charged men and officers of the agency to shun any enticement that conflicted with the ethos of their profession as anti-narcotic operatives. Marwa gave the charge during the graduation ceremony of members of the Strike Force elite corps in the agency on Saturday in Jos, Plateau state.

The NDLEA boss was represented by the Director, Special Duties/Commander, Strike Force, Deputy Commander General of Narcotics (DCGN), Ahmed Ningi. He said “here is my appeal to each of you: Shun any enticement that conflicts with the ethos of your profession as anti-narcotic operatives. “Anything that would compromise your discipline and dedication to duty should be avoided.

“As anti-narcotic officers, you bear a huge obligation to remain incorruptible in the face of any temptation that might be thrown at you by drug traffickers and barons,“ he said. According to him, “I want you to be mindful that today is a milestone in your professional career in the Agency. He said “This specialised training and the skills acquired will undoubtedly enhance your competence in the special role you will be playing for the Agency in the war against illicit drugs.

“It is important that I remind you that as the Agency scales its operation against illicit drug trafficking, your service will become increasingly essential to the successful attainment of our organisational goals. “The special nature of your training requires that you serve as a force multi- plier for the conventional NDLEA staff in the field. “Moreover, the progress report I received, including the on-the-spot assessment, confirmed that the objective of the course has been achieved,“ he said.

Marwa urged the officers not to rest on their oars, saying that their competence would be tested from time to time by challenges that would recur in their career as anti-narcotic op- eratives. He said “It is gratifying to note that you have been exposed to classroom and outdoor exercises in line with the current challenges. “You are, therefore, urged to consolidate the knowledge gained and apply it judiciously in your various commands. Generally, I am hopeful that the benefits of the course will reflect positively on your performance in the field.”