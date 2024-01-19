Shun Corrupt Practices, Respect Fundamental Human Rights – AIG Charges Police Officers

The officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been charged to discharge their duty diligently with a view to curtail kidnapping and other related security challenges for socio-economic activities to thrive in the states.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto, AIG Lawal Abubakar Daura, gave the charge when he visited Zamfara State Command for a day familiarization visit on Thursday.

ASP Uthman Yaqub Muhammad Zone 10 Police Public Relations Officer stated in a statement issued by Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 10 Headquarters Sokoto on Friday.

He equally advised them to solicit the support and cooperation of the members of the public in line with the community policing policy of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

In the same vein, AIG Daura, also called on Officers of the Command to ensure discreet investigation of their cases to secure conviction in court as well as shun all forms of corrupt practices in dealing with members of the public.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, briefed the visiting AIG on the proactive measures adopted by the Command to ensure security in the state.

He also explains the tremendous successes recorded by the Command after his assumption of duty, as the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command.

AIG Daura also paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, where he solicited continued support and cooperation for the Police to discharge their duty of protecting of lives and property of the good people of Zamfara State optimally.