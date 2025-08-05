Shun Corrupt Practices, ICPC Warns NDDC Staff

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called on staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to steer clear of corrupt practices and uphold integrity in their official duties.

The ICPC Commissioner for Rivers and Bayelsa States, Mrs. Ekere Usiere, made the call during the quarterly anti-corruption sensitisation workshop held at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Usiere described the NDDC as a critical interventionist agency and stressed the importance of regular sensitisation to prevent unethical conduct among staff. She commended the NDDC and its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) for organising the workshop, which had the theme: “Infractions/Offences in Anti-Graft Laws; Preventive Measures.”

Also speaking at the event, the Head of the Legal Department of ICPC in Rivers State, Dr. Evans Peters, urged the NDDC to strengthen its ACTU, describing it as the conscience of the commission. He advised the unit to continuously review and study corruption-prone processes, and to develop a code of ethics that includes preventive guidelines for staff.

“Every public servant should take the ICPC Act as a bible and internalise its tenets. That is why the NDDC deserves commendation for organising this sensitisation programme,” Peters said.

He warned that gratification is a punishable offence under the law, and that ignorance is not an excuse. He listed other offences to include deliberately frustrating investigations, waiving private interests in contracts, making false statements and returns, and awarding contracts without budgetary provision.

Peters further noted that failing to report bribery, engaging in conspiracy, or providing false information also constitute offences. “Proceeds from crime anything beyond one’s legitimate income is a crime. The government can seize such property and still prosecute the owner,” he added.

In his remarks, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, emphasised the need to combat corruption and promote transparency in public service. Represented by the Director III, Administration and Human Resources, Dr. James Fole, he encouraged staff to uphold integrity.

“I urge you to avoid any corrupt activities, work diligently, and be upright,” he stated.