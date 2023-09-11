Shukura And Groovy In Hotel Room – Phyna Drags Beauty Tukura

BBNaija season 7 winner, Phyna has dragged Beauty Tukura to the gutters as she claims that she had an affair with their colleague, Groovy in a hotel room in South Africa.

The reality star took to her X page to make heavy allegations on Beauty, urging her to call her trolls to order.

According to a series of tweets made by Phyna, Beauty and Groovy had an encounter in a hotel room and they went from room to room looking for a contraceptive apparently used to prevent pregnancy, called Postinor 2.

READ ALSO:

She wrote:

“What did I just hear may God nor lemme carry ring light and phone set oooo. E choke for SA. Somebody even find postinor 2 tire na almost all the rooms them call and knock to ask for postinor 2

Evidence Dey Wahala oo so because some people dy do general market waka the poor nor go Breet again Wahala be like room 321 in SA oh#YOUENTERTHEROOM

My own is Shukura should call her slves to order this one all of them dy fly enter my dm as bees wey them be so na snipper I go spray take wipe Una throway ndi GENERAL MARKET”

See posts her posts: