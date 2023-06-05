Showunmi Demands Relocation Of Ogun Tribunal Over Attack

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi has called for the relocation of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal over alleged attacks on supporters of the party by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Tribunal which began its inaugural sitting commenced hearing the petition filed by the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst tension as suspected political thugs stormed the court with canes and other dangerous weapons.

The thugs, dressed in branded yellow Tshirts of APC attacked Showunmi and other members of PDP beating them with canes.

Showunmi while reacting to the incident, appealed to the President of the Court of Appeal to relocate the Tribunal to Abuja for the safety of members of his party.

He accused the APC of engaging thugs to suppress the opposition party and intimidate members of the Election Petition Tribunal.

“Our position is that the President of the Court of Appeal in his wisdom should please relocate Ogun State Election Tribunal from Abeokuta because it is no longer safe so that we can go and have that Tribunal in the peaceful atmosphere of Abuja and everybody can have the case adjudicated and we can deal with the outcome of the court cases.

“It was easy to explain an attack until I felt it physically, to ask myself that how does this type of madness happen here?

“Unfortunately, I saw the police standing by helpless as though they don’t even understand that they have the responsibility to keep the peace. I kept asking myself, how could they have been watching people holding guns, and sticks and shouting “Dapo Abiodun sent us!”

“I was asking myself “when did Ogun State become a place where the Governor send thugs for the opening day of the Tribunal?”

Explaining how he was attacked, Showunmi said, “I approached the court gate and it was locked and I realised that there was no room in the court anymore and I simply turned back and as I make my way to leave, a herd of murderers descended on me, trying to bring out cudgels, whips and guns and they were generally misbehaving.

“Luckily, a security vehicle was not too far of and I entered into the security vehicle to make my way to leave as typical of the kinds of nonsense that have become of Ogun under Dapo Abiodun, one of them snatched my glasses and ran away with it.

“It is a very ugly day of shame, it is a day that nobody in its right senses who is a true born of Ogun State will be proud of this.

“Some of my followers are in the hospital as we speak attending to their injuries. Luckily, I was able to get away from the place, but it was not without its own scars.”