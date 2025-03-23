Showunmi Blames Atiku, Wike For PDP Crisis

Share

Segun Showunmi, a former governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has accused the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike of fueling the internal crisis within the party.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the National Secretary position in the opposition PDP between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday-Ude-Okoye, may be far from ending despite the Supreme Court ruling.

It would be recalled that the apex court had reiterated that the power to determine the National Secretary rests solely with the PDP, yet both Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye continue to stake claim to the post.

While Anyanwu maintained his position as the party’s National Secretary, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), through its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, has recognized Ude-Okoye as the rightful officeholder.

Taking to his X handle on Sunday, Showunmi reacted to the ongoing crisis while responding to a user’s comment accusing him of backing the former Rivers State governor.

According to him, “I neither support Atiku nor Wike.”

The user had commented: “I love your passion but I’m disappointed that you can say that, it’s high time you people tell Atiku to stop contesting and be a leader, but telling me that, Wike has interest of PDP now I disagree with you on that.”

Showunmi fired back, emphasizing, “Now this is the crux of the matter! No man must be bullied out of his legitimate ambition.

You people are obsessed with Atiku Abubakar, just as you are obsessed with Nyesom Wike. I am a genius for I told both of them that if care is not taken their fight will destroy Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

As the internal battle over leadership positions rages on, questions remain about the future direction of the PDP, with many stakeholders calling for unity to avert further disintegration of the party’s structure.

