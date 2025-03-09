Showtime Youths Cup: 32 Teams Ready For Battle At Onikan In Second Round

Share

After a gruesome first round, 32 teams are set for the second round of the maiden Showtime Youths Cup with organisers revealing the draws at the weekend as the battle for the ₦11.5 million prize money continues.

The second round, expected to start on Wednesday, March 12, will see Super Accurate FC taking on Real Sea International FC on the first day with Royal FC facing off against Sam City FC in the second game of the round.

On Thursday March 13, it will be the turn of Middlewell FC and Evalight FC while Anthony City FC take on Wolverine FC the same day.

The following day will see HB Utility FC playing against B Unit FC as well as Lofty Skills FC taking on Blue Point FC.

The tournament will continue on on Sunday, March 16 with two games. JS Sport FC against African Roots and Royalty FC versus Emiloju FC.

With a break expected on Monday and Tuesday, Chekas United FC will be up against Dream Success FC on Wednesday, March 19 as well as Future Planner FC facing Varsity FC while the two games on Thursday March 20 will be a battle between Agbede United FC and Gods Glory FC as well as Lacaballero FC and R2 Finesse FC.

Games on Friday, March 22 and Saturday March 23 will conclude the Round of 32 with games involving Paslaw FC vs Unlimited Grace FC, Shuffle Select FC vs Young Talented FC, Bariga FC vs Liberty FC and Ablaze FC vs Oskey International FC completing the round.

All the round of 32 games are expected to take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

