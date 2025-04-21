Showtime Youth Cup: Emiloju Lift Trophy, Dominates Individual Awards

Share

In a historic clash at the Onikan Stadium on, yesterday, Emiloju FC triumphed 3-1 over Oskey International to claim the maiden edition of the Showtime Youth Cup, securing the grand prize of N11 million.

Apart from the grand prize, players from the team also dominated the individual awards with Samuel Adeboye and Miracle Chijindu emerging the Best Player and Best Goalkeeper respectively, thereby going home with the N1.5m prize money each.

Chekas Feeders’ Amod Idris was the highest goal scorer with seven goals, winning also N1.5m for his efforts.

The tournament, which kicked off in February with 50 teams, culminated in a spectacular finale that showcased the raw talent and relentless determination of Nigeria’s grassroots football stars.

From the preliminary rounds to the grand finale, the competition lived up to its promise of delivering “pure talent on display,” as described by Prosper Marshall, CEO of Showtime Promotions.

