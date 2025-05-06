Showtime Summer Series Reaches Playoffs As Flag Football Makes Nat’l Sports Festival Debut

Share

After seven thrilling weeks of high-octane action, standout performances, and dramatic finishes, the 2024 Flag Football Showtime Summer Series sanctioned by the Nigeria Flag Football Federation has entered its decisive stage: the Playoffs.

Week 7 wrapped up with a flurry of pivotal results that reshaped the final standings.

The Lagos Raptors delivered a commanding 50–0 shutout against Off-SZN, leapfrogging into the fourth and final playoff spot.

READ ALSO:

Despite finishing the season winless, Off-SZN earned praise for their resilience and team spirit.

In a heavyweight clash, the Warriors edged out Ikan Sports 49–36, sealing second place and reaffirming their title ambitions.

Ikan Sports retained third place, buoyed by consistent performances earlier in the season.

The L.A. Knights completed a flawless 7-0 regular season with a 36–19 victory over Greenbacks Flag Football.

With an unbeaten record and dominant all-around play, the Knights enter the playoffs as the clear favorites.

Elsewhere, the Panthers produced a 56–8 rout of Lagos Alpha, capping a strong late-season push. However, the result wasn’t enough to crack the top four, leaving them just outside playoff contention.

Playoff Seedings; L.A. Knights (7-0) – Undefeated and in peak form, they are the team to beat.

Warriors (6-1) – High-powered and hungry for redemption.

Ikan Sports (5-2) – Technically sound and tactically sharp.

Lagos Raptors (4-3) – Late-season surge fuels playoff momentum.

Flag Football to Feature at National Sports Festival

In a significant milestone for the sport’s growth in Nigeria, Flag Football has been approved for demonstration at the 22nd National Sports Festival, set for May in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The inclusion, backed by the National Sports Commission, reflects years of advocacy and development by the Nigeria Flag Football Federation under the leadership of President Azeez Amida.

“This is a pivotal moment for the sport,” said Amida. “From grassroots tournaments to national recognition, our vision of making flag football a mainstay in Nigeria is fast becoming reality.”

Championship Weekend Awaits

With the playoff bracket locked and national interest growing, all eyes now turn to the Showtime Arena, where the top four teams will battle for the coveted championship title.

One trophy, four contenders—who will emerge victorious?

Playoff action kicks off next week.

Share