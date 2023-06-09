Showmax Unveils First Ever Nigerian Masterbrand Campaign

Africa’s original streaming service, Show- max is staking a major claim on the rapidly growing streaming industry in Nigeria, with its first ever Nigerian Masterbrand campaign tagged, No one tells a story like we do. The campaign which was recently launched with a super crisp and relatable television commercial featuring Nigerian actress, Sharon Ooja, who also starred in the AMVCA-nominated Showmax Original, Flawsome.

The campaign pays glowing tributes to the vibrant, larger-than-life storytelling streak of Nigerians and Showmax’s apparent efforts to tell authentic Nigerian stories through its slate of originals, eight of which were launched over the past one year. Showmax had first teased the campaign with a display of some of the most popular Nigerian slangs such as Just Dey Play, Woto Woto, Eweee and Pressure Ti Wa on billboards across major cities in Nigeria.

Conversations about these billboards were amplified on social media with many users giving their unique spins and takes on the campaign. Speaking on the campaign, Opeoluwa Filani, General Manager at Showmax Nigeria, said that the campaign is a celebration of the wealth of stories that abound in Nigeria and Showmax’s commitment to telling them as a truly Nigerian brand.

“In Nigeria alone, we have over 300 tribes and thousands of untold stories. We can tell 300,000 stories in a year, and you will still find a new and exciting story to tell for the next 10 decades. That is the beauty of our diversity,” he said. “As a brand, we believe it is our duty to tell these stories and tell them in their most original and purest form. And this is even more important to us because we’re Africa’s original streaming platform and we truly believe that no one can tell our stories better than we do,” Filani added.