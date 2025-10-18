Showmax Unites Housewives With “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa”

The Showmax Original reality series; “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa” brings together some of the most unforgettable women from across the continent for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in Brazil.

This sizzling spin-off follows the success of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa,” one of Showmax’s mostwatched series in 2024. Now the drama, glamour and sisterhood have reached new heights as Housewives from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa jet out for a new chapter under the Brazilian sun.

Set to premiere on Showmax on Friday, November 28, 2025, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa” is produced by GOAT Productions, the creative force behind Showmax Originals “Unfollowed,” “Untied,” and the South African Film and Television Award-winning “Life With Kelly Khumalo Season 3.”

Coming on board for this glitzy affair are Mariam Timmer from “The Real Housewives of Lagos” franchise, who has appeared in all three seasons, and Princess Jecoco from “The Real Housewives of Abuja,” who made her debut in the show’s first season.

Representing “The Real Housewives of Durban” are Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson. Annie starred in Seasons 1 to 3, Angel joined in Season 4 and continued to shine in Season 5, while Jojo, who came on board in Season 2, has featured in four consecutive seasons, making her the most seasoned Housewife in the line-up.

Flying the Johannesburg flag high are Madam Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay, two of the OGs, who helped launch the African Housewives phenomenon and became its first breakout stars in Africa. Madam Evodia brought her signature glamour and unfiltered energy to Season 1, while Christall made her mark in the debut season, returned for the long-awaited Season 2, and won hearts again in last year’s hit; “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa,” cementing her status as the ultimate comeback queen. From Nairobi, Kenya’s Dr Catherine Masitsa, known as Dr C, and Zena Nyambu bring East African flair and sophistication.

Dr C has featured in both Seasons 1 and 2, while Zena joined as a full-time Housewife in Season 2, quickly becoming a fan favourite. “Our audiences have embraced The Real Housewives franchise with incredible enthusiasm, and this edition builds on that connection in a fresh and exciting way.

“With The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, we are telling stories that reflect our shared experiences while celebrating African women and the rich diversity of the continent,” said Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head, Channels and Content West Africa at MultiChoice. Barrie Kelly, VP, International Format Production and Development at NBCUniversal Formats, added:

“Every African version of The Real Housewives has captured the vibrant diversity of its country, while resonating with audiences both locally and globally. With The Real House wives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, we are taking that energy to the next level.”