Showmax Set to Release 21 Originals From Four African Countries

Showmax has announced the introduction of new titles that include the ‘Sadau Sisters, Cheta ‘m’ to its platform for the year 2024. This is coming as the streaming platform is set to relaunch next month with a brand-new look, new app, and new product suite.

This comes after the announcement of the partnership between MultiChoice and Comcast’s NBC Universal and Sky. In February, Showmax will be releasing a record 21 Originals from four African countries, which include five Originals from Nigeria, a revamped international content slate, and the continent’s first standalone Premier League mobile streaming plan.

The Nigerian Original content slate features its first epic drama series, ‘Cheta’m,’ directed by James Omokwe; reality TV series ‘Sadau Sisters,’ starring Nigerian actress Rahama Sadau and her three sisters; documentary series ‘Freemen’; romantic comedy movie ‘The Counsellor’; and a new season of the hit drama series ‘Flawsome.’

Also making debut on the streaming platform are adaptations of two South African local bestsellers: Angela Makholwa’s serial killer thriller ‘Red Ink,’ and ‘Catch Me A Killer,’ the memoir of Micki Pistorius, South Africa’s first serial killer profiler. More from the South African Original content slate include ‘Youngins,’ ‘Wyfie,’ ‘Ekhaya Backpackers,’ ‘Forever Yena,’ ‘Intlawulo’ and ‘Matilda en Matthys.’