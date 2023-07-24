Showmax, LagosRide promise premium viewing experience

Showmax has announced a partnership with LagosRide, a popular Lagos intra-city ride-hailing service. The partnership will afford riders commuting with LagosRide the benefit of subscribing to and accessing Showmax’s wide range of top-rated local and international movies and series.. From the date it stared, riders whose trip fares exceed N1,200 will automatically receive a special sign-on offer to Showmax to watch and enjoy an extensive library of Showmax Originals, local and international movies, TV series, shows, documentaries, and more at no extra cost. General Manager of Showmax Nigeria, Mr Ope Filani, commenting on the partnership, said that it was part of efforts to ensure more Nigerians have access to the streaming service to enjoy quality entertainment. “We are bringing the excitement of Showmax even closer to Nigerians. Our partnership with Lagos Ride will make their daily commute enjoyable and ensure they make the most of their time on the road. When riders take up the offer, they will unlock an exciting world of Showmax to watch some of the biggest local and international titles with the lowest data consumption on offer on the continent,” he said. The Showmax-Lagos Ride partnership will run for a period of 30 days (one month), with effect from 17 July 2023 until 16 August 2023.

During the offer period, riders who meet the qualifying terms and conditions will receive a pop-up notification with steps on their Lagos Ride app to accept the offer and follow the steps to create a Showmax account to start streaming. The Head of Project, Lagos Ride, Mr Adeyinka Onigbanjo, said: “LagosRide was set up as an urban mobility scheme with the vision of providing a safe, comfortable, and affordable intra-city taxi service to enhance public travel experience in Lagos. By partnering with Showmax, we will be transforming the mobility experience with LagosRide into an immersive entertainment journey.” Showmax is an African streaming service that combines the best of local content, first and exclusive international series, the best kids’ shows, and live sports from SuperSport on Showmax Pro.