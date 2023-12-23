Showmax Debuts With First Nigerian Original Feature Film, School Run

School Run is a heartwarming, entertaining family drama that follows the story of Timileyin Kalejaiye and Adeola Kalejaiye, a career-obsessed couple, and their 11-year-old son, Bolu Kalejaiye. Problems arise when a seemingly simple school pick-up for extra activities during the holidays becomes a nerve-racking emotional journey for Timileyin and Adeola, who must bury selfish interests to find their son after he is picked up by the wrong bus driver.

School Run is headlined by the gifted young actor Greatness Ewurum, who breathes life into Bolu’s character. Joining the line-up are Ifeanyi Kalu and Amanda Iriekpen, who play Bolu’s parents. Speaking on the film, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Multichoice says, “We are really excited about School Run as it is our first Showmax Nigeria Original feature film.

It is a feel-good film, perfect for the holiday season and will take the viewers through an emotional roller coaster and keep them on the edge of their seats as the plot unfolds. The young lead actor as well as the other cast and crew did a remarkable job bringing this title to life and we can- not wait to have everyone watch this.” Director of School Run, Edward Uka, also added: “School Run is undeniably one of our most heartfelt projects to date.

Every character, from the bustling streets of Lagos to the Kale- jaiye family, encapsulates the essence of modern-day Nigeria. With School Run, we’ve crafted a fun family story with a vibrant blend of chaos and love. This isn’t just a film; it’s a reflection of life, of struggles, and of the indomitable Nigerian spirit.”