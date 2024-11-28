Showmax Celebrates Nigerian Food, Culture & Entertainment With Firewood Jollof Festival Partnership

Share

In an exciting fusion of premium entertainment and culinary excellence, Showmax, Nigeria’s leading streaming video-on-demand service, has announced its partnership with Firewood Rice Nigeria for its first-ever Firewood Jollof Festival.

This inaugural event set to redefine food festival experiences in Nigeria will hold on Saturday, 30 November, 2024, at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos.

For every firewood jollof meal bought at the festival, attendees will get one to three months of Showmax Entertainment mobile plans to stream, watch and binge a vast library of local and international movies, series, kids’ shows and documentaries from the comfort of a mobile device.

The festival represents another bold step in Showmax’s vision to blend world-class entertainment with authentic Nigerian cultural experiences. Expected to draw over 5,000 attendees, this premium event promises an unprecedented convergence of gastronomy, digital video entertainment and cultural celebration.

Commenting on the partnership, Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria said: “We are excited to be a part of the Firewood Jollof Festival, as it gives us the opportunity to provide meaningful and memorable engagements with customers, and showcase a range of content on our platform this festive season.”

As part of this unique partnership, Showmax will host an exclusive spot on the festival grounds where fans can explore its premium content offerings, subscribe to Showmax, and learn more about its value-packed entertainment bundles.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to showcasing the richness of our culture through food, fashion and music. Together, we aim to create an unforgettable experience that will bring people together and inspire new stories to be shared,” Oshunkeye added.

Chizoma Chukwueke, MD/CEO of Firewood Jollof Nigeria, adds: “After eight years of perfecting our craft, we’re thrilled to partner with Showmax to elevate the Firewood Jollof experience to new heights. This festival represents the pinnacle of our journey and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Nigerian culinary entertainment.”

The Firewood Jollof Festival will have some of Nigeria’s media and entertainment personalities including Hilda Baci, Sisi Yemmie, Tomike, Enioluwa, BBNaija’s Dorothy, and Bisola Aiyeola.

Other attractions include live musical performances and interactive culinary demonstrations as Nigerians will experience some of their favourite food content creators in action.

Entry is free for pre-registered attendees, who will have access to the festival’s full range of experiences, including the opportunity to savour the legendary Firewood Jollof in an unprecedented festival setting.

