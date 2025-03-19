Showmax Brings Yoruba Myth, Royal Drama To Life In Between Worlds & Kabiyesi

Share

Showmax continues to expand its storytelling reach with two standout series, Between Worlds and Kabiyesi, both of which bring Yoruba mythology and palace politics to life with compelling storytelling and rich cultural elements. These shows prove that Nollywood is evolving, offering deeper narratives and improved production quality.

Between Worlds created and executive produced by Emmanuel Uduma, follows Olamide, a small-time fraudster whose life takes a shocking turn when he finds himself in Ilu Aarin, an ancient kingdom ruled by deities and shaped by power struggles.

As he struggles to survive in this unfamiliar world, a present-day detective in Lagos investigates a case with mysterious ties to the past. This dual storyline keeps the tension high, making the show both intriguing and unpredictable.

Femi Branch delivers a strong performance as Oba Ajitoni, the ruler of Ilu Aarin, while Soibifaa Dokubo’s portrayal of Esu, the Yoruba deity of Crossroads, adds an element of mysticism.

The way mortals and deities interact feels natural, avoiding the over-the-top fantasy elements sometimes seen in Nollywood. Between Worlds also stands out for its production quality.

The traditional costumes, atmospheric lighting, and detailed set designs bring the ancient kingdom to life, making the world of Ilu Aarin feel authentic.

Beyond the fantasy, the series offers social commentary. Olamide’s journey reflects the struggles of many young Nigerians trying to navigate an unfair system. His experiences force him to confront themes of morality, destiny, and power, making Between Worlds more than just a fantasy drama, it’s a thought-provoking story about choices and consequences.

If Between Worlds is a story of fate and mythology, Kabiyesi is a gripping tale of leadership and power. Directed by Seyi Babatope, the series follows Princess Aderiyife, who must fight for the throne after a tragedy shakes her kingdom. In a society where rulership has always been a man’s duty, her battle is not just about power, it’s about proving that she belongs.

What makes Kabiyesi so engaging is its political depth. The palace is filled with advisers, warriors, and rivals, each with their own ambitions and hidden motives. Some support Aderiyife’s rise, while others see her as a challenge to centuries-old traditions. Dr Annetta Adebusuyi’s performance as Aderiyife captures the complexity of her role.

She is strong but vulnerable, determined yet constantly tested. Every interaction in the palace carries weight, and the shifting alliances make for an unpredictable and gripping storyline.

Visually, Kabiyesi is one of the most stunning Nigerian series yet. The set designs, inspired by traditional Yoruba architecture, immerse viewers in the royal court, while the costumes reflect power and status.

The cinematography is carefully crafted, using lighting and framing to emphasize key moments of conflict and decision-making. More than just a historical drama, Kabiyesi also highlights gender and leadership issues, mirroring real-life struggles that women face in positions of power.

Between Worlds and Kabiyesi show how Nollywood is growing, with better stories, strong characters, and high-quality production. These series mix culture, tradition, and real-life issues in a way that keeps viewers engaged. With Showmax bringing more of these rich Nigerian stories to the screen, fans of drama and history have a lot to look forward to.

