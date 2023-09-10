Showdown Looms As Two Waring NURTW Factions Set To Clash Over Secretariat

A violent showdown may soon erupt at the headquarters of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) as the two Chapters of the Union in FCT and Nasarawa State have concluded arrangements to chase out the faction led by Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede from the secretariat.

The two chapters, led by Alhaji Ibrahim Sanda Kuje and Alhaji Saliu Adamu, Chairman FCT and Nasarawa State Councils of the union respectively on Sunday, said that members of the Lagos State Park Management Committee led by Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, cannot be allowed to remain in control of the Abuja’s Secretariat.

In a statement jointly signed and issued out to newsmen in Abuja, the Unionists stated the faction occupying the secretariat, were impostors and could not be allowed to remain in there.

They urged security agencies to act fast in order to avert the looming bloodbath, noting that ” Enough is Enough “.

According to the statement ” The entire leadership and membership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ) were jolted by the commando style of attack unleashed on the Headquarters of the union by hired thugs from Lagos and Ilorin on Monday 28th August 2023, wherein Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede was illegally installed as caretaker President of the union, in place of a legitimate elected President in the person of Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa.

” Toppling of an elected trade union President is similar to a coup d’etat and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians and members of the union. The Constitution of the union frowns seriously against the use of any means other than that as prescribed by the constitution to effect a change in any organ of the Union”

” We have restrained ourselves from launching a counterattack, believing that common sense will prevail with a view to vacating the headquarters of the union to allow the authentic President to assume his office, all to no avail.

” In view of the foregoing, the officers and members of the union in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) and Nasarawa State have unanimously resolved that they will not fold their hands and watch impostors continue to occupy the National Headquarters of the union in FCT.

“The statement while sounding a note of warning to the former President of the union,

Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin who was accused of leading the group to tread with caution and desist from acts of illegality aimed at destabilizing the union which he has benefited more than any of the past leaders”.