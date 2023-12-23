Showdown At Anfield:

Liverpool, Arsenal Clash in Top-Of-The-Table Tie

The latest mouthwatering item on the festive Premier League menu is a top-of-the-table showdown between Liverpool and Arsenal, who lock horns in Saturday evening’s headline encounter at Anfield. The Gunners boast a one-point advantage over their Merseyside counterparts at this juncture, although Aston Villa are also within touching distance and are waiting to pounce on any slip-ups from their podium rivals. Refusing to hand out any early Christmas gifts to their bitter adversaries, Manchester United set up to subject Liverpool to 90 minutes of frustration last weekend, where Jurgen Klopp’s troops bombarded the Red Devils’ door with an incessant onslaught of attacks to no avail.

Thanks to Liverpool’s sustained ruthlessness in front of goal and a handful of marvellous defensive displays – Raphael Varane in particular earned his keep – Man United travelled home with a point despite facing a staggering 34 shots, the most Liverpool have ever had in a Premier League game without scoring since 2003. Liverpool were a far cry from the unmerciful attacking unit which put seven past the Red Devils in March, but Klopp’s team reignited the blue-touch paper in Wednesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final clash with West Ham United, producing a five-star display in a 5-1 crushing to set up a semi-final showdown with Fulham.

However, after witnessing his charges drop points at home for the first time this season at the weekend, Klopp conceded that he was left disappointed by a perceived lack of Anfield atmosphere in midweek and issued a rallying cry to supporters as Liverpool endeavour to avoid going scoreless in back-to-back Premier League home games for the first time since March 2021. The hosts had made the net bulge in 26 top-flight matches on the trot before bowing to the Red Devils’ defensive superiority, but their overall unbeaten run in the Premier League now stands at 10 games, and it has been nearly 14 months since Leeds United subjected Liverpool to their most recent top-flight home defeat.

Home defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion have been all too familiar for those of an Arsenal persuasion since the Seagulls soared into the top flight, but Roberto De Zerbi’s team had their wings clipped at the Emirates last weekend, where Mikel Arteta’s men regained their rightful place at the top of the standings. One week on from an agonising 1-0 loss to Aston Villa – where the Gunners were also their own worst enemies in front of goal – a similar story unfolded in the first half of Sunday’s encounter, but Arsenal ensured that their earlier missed opportunities would not come back to haunt them thanks to Gabriel Jesus’s header and Kai Havertz’s fourth goal from seven games in the second period.

A handful of long-term Liverpool absentees will continue to watch on from the sidelines this weekend, with all of Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joel Matip (ACL), Andrew Robertson (shoul(muscle) and new knee victim Ben Doak unavailable. Ryan Gravenberch was feared to have damaged his hamstring against Man United last weekend, but the ex-Bayern Munich man was merely suffering from a delayed onset of muscle soreness (DOMS) and is expected to return to the squad on Saturday following a midweek rest.

However, a spot among the replacements may await Gravenberch, as Curtis Jones has surely played his way into Klopp’s thinking thanks to a brilliant brace in Wednesday’s win over West Ham, where Dominik Szoboszlai also responded to recent criticism with a first-half rocket. Likewise, Arsenal will head to Merseyside without the services of a few known injury victims in Jurrien Timber (knee), Fabio Vieira (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Thomas Partey (thigh), although the latter has the slimmest of chances of being available. Fresh problems for Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Jorginho (foot) have weakened Arsenal’s midfield reserves further – Myles Lewis-Skelly and Emile Smith Rowe were Arsenal’s only options off the bench against Brighton – but the former pair are battling to prove their fitness in time for Saturday.