Showbiz Guru, Akan Ekanem, Marks Wedding Anniversary With Vow Renewal

Share

According to the book that serves as a guide and law and inspiration to the Christian faith, the Bible, it is said that whoever finds a wife finds a good thing.

Although tales of marriage can be said to be varied, as in the case of different strokes for different folks, for this dude, who plies his trade in the entertainment industry as a promoter and show organiser, Akan Friday Ekanem, founder of AK Streetz Entertainment, he’s among men who have been lucky to find a good thing on account of finding a wife.

In his quest to fulfill the biblical commandment that asks a man to leave his parents and cling to his wife, Akan was favoured to have found his missing rib in the person of his partner with whom he was pronounced as man and wife in the holy matrimony.

However, despite the ups and downs that are synonymous with the union that makes a man and woman one, eight years later, the man in question and his better half are not only still one in the matrimony, they are actually very happy and grateful for the good times that have outweighed the opposite, which in turn explains why they deemed it necessary to celebrate the feat and, as a sign that the union still radiates hope of a better future together, thereby resign the lifetime contract by making a renewal of their marital vows.

The celebration of the wedding anniversary and the vows renewal was observed at the Gospel of Redemption Evangelical Mission, Lagos. AK Streetz Entertainment, under the leadership of Friday Ekanem, has worked with many artists, among whom are Tuface, Patoranking, Tekno, Iyanya, to mention a few.

Share

Please follow and like us: