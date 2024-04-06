Show Love Beyond Ramadan, Etsu Nupe Admonishes Muslims

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Yahaya Abubakar, has called for the need for the Muslim faithful to continue to show love to others and render selfless service to humanity beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

This was contained in a press statement made available to Saturday Telegraph during the closing of Ramadan Tafsir at the Maasaba Jumma’at Mosque in Bida.

“Beyond Ramadan, we must also show the attitude of giving at all times; we must touch the poor and we must touch our people. The important thing in all the 29 or 30 days that we are going to have Ramadan is to show love to ourselves and our neighbours,” he advised

He reminded them to abide by the lessons learnt during the Tafsir preachings and lectures in tune with Almighty Allah’s injunctions

The traditional ruler also advised wealthy Nigerians to continue to show gratitude by helping others and exhibiting total submission to God’s commandments at all times

Abubakar also stressed the importance of sustainable peace and unity in the country saying there was no alternative to peace, as without it, meaningful development would continue to elude the nation.

According to him, “God created Nigerians differently for a purpose and He never makes mistakes. The diversities in ethnic, religious and cultural affiliation of Nigerians were to make them more united rather than dividing them”.