Show Kindness To Military Personnel, Families Of Fallen Heroes, Abiodun Charges Nigerians

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has called Nigerians to show more kindness to military personnel and relatives of fallen heroes for defending the country from both external and internal forces.

The governor made the call on Monday while speaking to journalists shortly after laying the wreath climaxing the end of activities marking the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in honour of Nigeria’s fallen heroes at the arcade ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Abiodun commended military personnel and other security operatives for their commitment and patriotism in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

The governor who had earlier released white pigeons signifying peace, tranquillity and unity among Nigerians, said Nigeria would have ceased to be nonexistent if not for the sacrifice and act of patriotism by the fallen heroes.

“Every year, this day is set out to commemorate, to remember the souls of those who have passed in the course of defending our nation from both external aggression and internal conflict.

“It is a solemn event because these are young men and women who went into armed forces knowing fully well that this assignment that they subscribed to is that which may cost them their lives.

“We remember them today and always, we remember members of their families, particularly their spouses that they have left behind, it must be another sour moment for them.

“We use this opportunity to call on all of us to show an act of kindness to these patriots who paid the ultimate prize in defending the territorial integrity of our country.

“We also want to encourage all of us to reach out to their families, government cannot do it alone, it is not the sole responsibility of the government, let us all reach out to the children, to their mothers, to their wives, to their husbands and be kind to them because but not for them, only God knows where we will be today as a nation”, Abiodun said.

The governor seized the opportunity of the event to call on Nigerians to be recommitted to nation-building.

Abiodun said, “Let us also renew ourselves in being patriotic. For those of us who were not privileged or not courageous or bold enough to join the armed forces, we should subscribe to nation-building and the spirit of patriotism.

“We should not be the ones that continue to sow the seeds of discord amongst ourselves, we should not continue to fan the flame of discord amongst ourselves. Let us be our brother’s keepers, let us shim all acts of violence, all acts that do not define us as a people, acts that do not define us as citizens of the biggest conglomeration of black people on the continent.

“Let us embrace the spirit of brotherhood amongst ourselves, let us uphold the spirit of nationhood, let us have faith in our system, let us have faith in our government, let us have faith in our leaders, Nigeria is on the verge of rising again.”