Show Class With Bold Skirts

It is official that big skirts with bold detailing have found their way back into the classy fashion circle. Fashionable ladies are making bold style statements in these oversized skirts with unique details.

We could not help but crush on the damask inspired, side-high low skirt. And it’s all coincidence that they all paired their bold skirts with white collar shirts and high heels.

The collar shirts can be switched for a body-hugging top or a crop top for a more casual look. The heels can as well be switched for a sneakers or cute flats for a relaxed evening outing.

To make bold statements at formal gathering, collar shirts are conservative and classy. The heels gives the look an edge and like they say, a woman in heels exudes confidence and walks with grace.

Big, bold skirts are the statement piece for the brunch meeting and for that pop-up evening fashion show or for just a casual girls-outing dinner.