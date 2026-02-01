Should Nigerians Trust Amupitan?

Ordinarily, the recent declaration by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), that the 2027 general election would be free, fair, transparent and technologically driven, should give Nigerians cause for joy.

This is especially as the chairman vowed that the Commission would not tolerate any misconduct in the electoral process.

According to him, 2027 provides INEC with a historic opportunity to rewrite the history of elections in Nigeria and set a new benchmark for election management in Africa.

Amupitan emphasised; “Our goal is clear: The 2027 general election must be free and fair and be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s election history.

I want us to build an institution that is recognised globally. Let it be said that under our watch, INEC became the best election management body in Africa —a beacon of integrity, a model of technological efficiency, and a fortress of democratic values”.

The pronouncement is timely and commendable. But should we trust the INEC chairman in delivering credible elections in 2027? Put in another form, to what extent should Nigerians hold Amupitan to his word? The question is indeed, a tough one.

Guesses could provide leads but the answer lies with the INEC chair. Going by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Chairman of INEC is appointed by the President, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

While INEC is designed to be an independent body, in practice, the chairman reports on administrative and operational matters to the appointing authority – the President. Amupitan was appointed by President Bola Tinubu and inaugurated on October 23, 2025.

The environment of his appointment and assumption to office matter to critical minds. Consideration of the principles in Robert Greene’s classic, “The 48 laws of power”, which outlines strategies for obtaining and maintaining power in various situations, is one to be taken seriously here.

The first law, “Never outshine the master”, counsels; “Always make those above you feel constantly superior. In your desire to please and impress them, do not go too far in displaying your talents or you might accomplish the opposite – inspire fear and insecurity…”

This may pose a big obstacle to whatever intention Amupitan may have in sanitizing the electoral system, assuming he has any.

Tinubu, who appointed him, does not take prisoners but goes for a kill. His buccaneer attitude to acquisition and retention of power is legendary. He does not see power as a means to an end but the end itself. For him, in going for power, fairness and transparency are mere expressions that only matter on the pieces of paper they are written.

Everything, every strategy is permitted as long as it leads to the desired end. In the run-up to the 2023 election, even as a candidate, Tinubu lectured his supporters that power is not served in the kitchen but to be grabbed and run away with.

And he did so at the election in cahoots with the heavily corrupt INEC under Professor Yakubu Mahmood and compromised members of the judiciary.

Pulling through such a brazen effect from the sidelines is an indication that the President would go to unimaginable lengths to retain his hold on the seat as he goes for reelection, even when his job performance score card is not exciting.

The President is deft and Machiavellian, pampering in nurturing loyalty but ruthless when he feels his authority challenged.

Those he had helped to power who later tried to assert their independence, have their stories to tell. Former Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, is an example.

He was appointed a commissioner in Lagos state while Tinubu was the governor. From that position, Aregbesola aspired for Osun governorship and was elected.

Next was his appointment at the national level by erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari, a position that made him attempt to assert his independence to the displeasure of Tinubu. Today, Aregbesola has left the President’s All Progressives Congress (APC) for a fledgling African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode was denied a second term when he tried to be a man of his own. Lately, the current governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was almost bloodied for raising his voice beyond the limits prescribed by the master.

This is where the fear to the extent Amupitan can go in translating his words to action bothers. But the choice is for the INEC chair.

As a Christian, at least, going by his name Joash, he must have come across the story of Lot and destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis Chapter 18.

The narrative teaches that despite the atrocities committed by inhabitants of the two cities for which they were destroyed by God, Lot and his family were saved for standing upright.

There is no doubt that recollections of previous INEC chiefs and how they handled their assignments, may not be encouraging. But there were few like Professors Eme Awa and Humphrey Nwosu who stood above board in delivering their briefs.

While Awa, a Professor of History refused to be manipulated and threw in the towel, Nwosu, a first-class Political Science graduate, braved the odds and conducted the 1993 election that ranks as the fairest in the land. Amupitan can toe either of those noble paths if developments on the job demand such.

At 59, already a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), he has a lot to preserve and not fritter on altars of material cravings and comfort of office.

The University of Jos (UNIJOS), where Amupitan schooled and served to the level of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), is among the five tertiary institutions I attended after secondary school. In 1993 when he earned his Master’s Degree in Laws (LLM), I also concluded a Master’s Degree in International Law and Diplomacy (MILD).

LLM and MILD students did some courses together. A major attribute of the University in our time was its Pan-Nigeria outlook.

It was one institution where religion, tribe and class did not matter. No particular group or individuals lorded it over others. Justice and hard work were rather the watch words. The University Motto: Discipline and Dedication, summarised it all.

This is the heritage Amupitan is carrying and should not be sullied. His academic records and other accomplishments are equally considerations he must guard jealously.

A slip will leave him deserted by genuine friends by the time he would have ended his tour of duty.

He can ask his immediate predecessor, Mahmood Yakubu, and others who occupied the same office before him and fluffed their chances of setting a good template in election management, how it has been after service.

He can also note how history has been fair to those who worked with untainted conscience. The options are his to make.

DURU is the Editor, TheNiche Online Newspapers, Lagos