Shortage of Houses Enables Landlords to Exploit Tenants, Says Awolaja

ESV Dr Adekunle Awolaja is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (FNIVS) and President, African Real Estate Society (AfRES) and Director, Lagos State Valuation Office. He spoke to Isioma Madike on the vexed issue of high cost of house rent across Nigeria. Excerpts:

What do you think of the government’s inability or reluctance to address issues related to exploitative landlords who often cite a combination of economic and systemic challenges?

Housing regulations, where they exist, are often poorly enforced due to lack of funding, corruption, or inefficiency in government agencies. Landlords, especially those with significant wealth or political connections, may lobby against regulations that limit their ability to set high rents or exploit tenants. The governments might also hesitate to impose strict controls on rent or housing conditions to avoid discouraging property investment or development, which are vital to the economy.

Also, lack of affordable housing creates a high demand for limited properties, enabling landlords to exploit tenants. Addressing this requires large-scale investments in housing infrastructure, which some governments are unable or unwilling to prioritise. Governments, especially in developing countries, may be more focused on issues like security, education, or healthcare, leaving housing concerns on the back burner. In some societies, landlords are seen as private property owners with the right to manage their properties as they see fit. This view can make it challenging to introduce tenant-friendly policies. To address these issues, tenant advocacy groups and civil society organisations can play a crucial role in pushing for fairer housing policies and holding landlords accountable.

What steps can the governments take to stem the tide of high cost of rents in Nigeria?

They should implement and enforce rent control measures tied to inflation or property improvements and create rent tribunals to handle disputes between landlords and tenants fairly. The government should also invest in large-scale public housing projects with proper planning and transparency and provide incentives for private developers to build affordable homes.

The government should improve urban planning by developing infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas to reduce the pressure on urban housing markets; streamline land acquisition and building approval processes to make construction more affordable. And establish clear laws on tenant protection and make legal aid accessible for low-income renters as well as penalise landlords who neglect maintenance or exploit tenants.

Would you say that the governments at all levels have failed in this regard?

The governments at both federal and state have been trying to the best of their capabilities to address the problems of inadequate and affordable housing and addressing their role in regulating rent hikes and ensuring the provision of affordable housing. Lagos State government in the quest to fulfill its THEMES+ Agenda and becoming a 21st Century Mega City has over the years been able to make significant contributions to the housing deficits in the state through its Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the built environment.

Many believe that indiscriminate and uncontrolled rent increase by landlords is difficult to justify. What are your views on that?

Such Increases are hard to justify because of exploitation of demand. In many areas, landlords take advantage of housing shortages or high demand to increase rents, often leaving tenants with little choice but to comply. This is not a fair practice but an exploitation of their position. Rent increases should ideally reflect investments in property improvements, but when landlords fail to maintain their properties, the increases become unjustifiable. Rapid rent hikes can place an undue burden on tenants, especially in regions where wages and employment opportunities do not grow proportionally.

In many cases, rent increases occur because there are no laws or enforcement mechanisms to regulate them. This leads to arbitrary and unfair practices. Are there Any Justifications? While it’s challenging to justify indiscriminate increases, landlords might argue that rising costs of materials, labour, or utilities might necessitate rent increases. However, this should be proportional and transparent. Because of market dynamics, landlords may point to market trends as a reason for rent adjustments, but this doesn’t excuse unreasonable or frequent hikes.

Is it possible to have a fair rent?

For rent increases to be fair, they should reflect actual improvements in the property; be tied to inflation or cost-of-living indices, and follow legal guidelines or be subject to negotiation with tenants. However, indiscriminate rent hikes are a symptom of deeper systemic issues, such as poor housing regulation, inadequate supply of affordable housing, and lack of tenant protections. Governments and stakeholders must address these root causes to ensure fairness and affordability in housing markets.

What is the possible way out of this conundrum?

Uncontrolled rent hikes contribute to financial instability for families, reduce disposable income, and increase poverty levels. Failing to address housing issues leads to overcrowded informal settlements, poor living conditions, and social unrest. So, access to affordable and decent housing is fundamental for the well-being and productivity of citizens.

In this regard, Lagos State government over the years has been able to contribute to housing deficit in the state through her Agencies creating a Rent to Own opportunity through Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), creation of over 40 Housing Schemes State-wide by Ministry of Housing, Development of New Town Schemes by the Lagos State New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), seamless title documentation to accessibility of lands for housing developments by the Lands Bureau, provision of Mortgage Finance Facilities to allottees of various Low-Cost Housing Schemes built by the Lagos State government, provision of housing scheme that aims to provide affordable homes to Lagos residents who meets required criteria by the Lagos State Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme (LagosHOMS). If other arms of government key into this strategy, it won’t take time for tenants to smile.

