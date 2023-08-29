Shops Destroyed As Fire Razes Popular Market In Borno

Shops situated at a popular community market in the Gubio district of Borno State were destroyed by fire in the early hours of Tuesday, August 29.

According to the information obtained by New Telegraph, 24 lock-up shops with many storing grain, Agro chemicals, provision, and other commodities were all destroyed in the raging fire, leaving the traders counting their losses.

READ ALSO:

Mali Bulama Mali, the Interim Chairman of the Gubio Local Government area, who has subsequently visited the devastated market for an on-the-spot assessment, examined the burned-out businesses to determine the extent of the damage.

During the visit, the local government boss promised to rebuild the destroyed market shops and assist the victims.