Shoprite Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment To Improved Customer Service

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL), operator of the Shoprite franchise in Nigeria, has addressed recent reports of empty shelves and temporary closures, clarifying its strategic repositioning and long-term commitment to the Nigerian market.

The company, backed by new investors, is not exiting the country but is instead undertaking a comprehensive business model reset to align with Nigeria’s economic realities. The former business model, inherited after the company’s acquisition, heavily relied on large store formats, imports, and high overheads.

This model, according to the company, is no longer viable in the face of Nigeria’s current economic climate, which includes exchange rate volatility, rising inflation, and constrained liquidity. The company’s turnaround programme is therefore a business model reset, designed to stabilise operations and reposition the business for long-term growth.

With the support of new investors, Shoprite is building the foundation for a stronger, more resilient business. Bunmi Cynthia Adeleye, Chief Strategy Officer at Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, stated: “Yes, it has been a tough period, but this is not a collapse; it is a reset.

The old model did not work for Nigeria. With new investors behind us, we are rebuilding Shoprite to be more local, culturally relevant, more affordable, and more resilient. We are coming back bigger and stronger to serve Nigerian customers better than ever before,” she said.

Shoprite remains committed to Nigeria and to the millions of customers and suppliers who have stood by the company. The company will continue to be part of Nigeria’s retail story, not as an exit, but as a turnaround built on resilience, investment, and partnership.