Shoprite Closes Kano Store, Announces Bullish Growth for Nigeria

Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited (RSNL), operating as Shoprite Nigeria, has announced the closure of its Ado Bayero Store in Kano from January 14, 2024, just as it hinted of the retail chain’s two to five-year bullish growth plan for the Nigerian market. While resting the Kano outlet, Shoprite optimistically mulls a bullish two to five-year growth plan to open four outlets annually across the country as bold expressions of its confidence in the Nigerian market and the Nigerian people.

In a statement issued in Lagos recently and signed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Hubertus Rick, the company disclosed that, “while we will close down stores that are performing sub-optimally as the consumer economy tightens, we plan to open four new outlets annually across the country guided by what reliable retail market research tells us.”

Aside the planned store closure and on a brighter note, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited has also commenced some store reopening across different locations expected to span across the outgone year 2023 right into 2024. The locations included Circle Mall, Lekki, Garden City Mall Port Harcourt and Galaxy Mall, Kaduna and Shoprite Benin.

Shoprite has also demonstrated the resilience of its brand with the audacious restoration of its store at Circle Mall, Lekki, to business years after it was completely raised during the EndSARs protests in October 2020. The company cites consumer buying power, high cost of doing business, rental cost and its ethical commitment amongst the reasons for the decision to close the Kano outlet in the meantime.

Shoprite also revealed that the reason for its non- renewal of the rent at the Ado Bayero store was the store’s negative financial performance and the general business climate. Rick also clarified that the decision was not made lightly, as the company understands the impact it may have on its employees and the community.