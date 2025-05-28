Shop Owners Urge Judiciary To Expedite Action On Closure Of CVS Plaza, Abuja

Share

The Owners and Tenants of the CVS Plaza in Abuja has raised alarmed over the continued oppression and property violation of the plaza.

The owners during a peaceful protest yesterday, demanded justice after five years of legal neglect.

Speaking at a peaceful protest, Comrade Oluoha Godwin Chukwudi, called on the judiciary to expedite the hearing of the matter and enforce immediate protection orders for lawful shop owners.

The owners urged the Human Rights Commission, civil society, and media to amplify the voices of those who have been oppressed and whose livelihoods are being destroyed.

It also called on the police and FCT authorities to investigate and prosecute all persons involved in the repeated violation of private property and court injunctions.

It said: “A disturbing case of systemic oppression, property rights violations, and disregard for court orders has escalated at CVS Plaza, a commercial hub housing over 50 shop units.

“The affected individuals— many of whom are lawful owners who purchased their shops through certified agents of CVS—have raised the alarm over five years of intimidation, illegal break-ins, and forced closures.”

Share