Shop Assistant Stabs Newly-Wedded Employer To Death

A 16-year-old shop assistant sacked by his newly-wedded employer, has reacted harshly, sending the man to an early grave. He simply did it by stabbing him with a pair of scissors right in the presence of his mother.

The newly-wedded employer, Abdul’azeez Aliyu (popularly known as Dan-malam) has now gone to an early grave, while the boy has been apprehended by the police. The tragic incident came just three weeks into the married life of late Abdul’azeez and his heartthrob, Jamila.

The bride’s father and community head of Kumbiya-Kumbiya, Malam Ibrahim Garba Hassan Pantami, said the new 27 year old bride, Jamila, who unfortunately witnessed the death, has been devastated. “She was in deep pain when I met her.

“Because she is a memorizer of the Qur’an, I advised her to hold firmly to her recitation for comfort,” Pantami said. According to the report, referencing a family friend, Rabi’u Baushe, the late Abdul’azeez had recently completed his university education and secured a government job in Abuja.