Shootout: Kidnap Suspect Shot, Victims Rescued In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has dismantled a kidnapping hideout at a forest near Issele-Uku Town in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state and rescued three victims. The raid saw to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bright Edafe in Asaba yesterday said following a tip-off, men of the Divisional Police Headquarter, in collaboration with the military, local vigilante groups and hunters, mobilised and launched a coordinated search-and-rescue operation on the hoodlums.

He said there was an intense exchange of gunfire between the security operatives and members of the syndicate. He said, “During the encounter, one of the suspects was fatally wounded, while the three victims were rescued unharmed and have since been safely reunited with their families.

“The continued combing of the surrounding forest led to the arrest of one Ahmadu Hassan (m), aged 22, of Kange Village, Awe LGA, Nasarawa State, who sustained gunshot injuries during the shootout was later confirmed dead, and the corpse has been deposited in a mortuary.”

He said other injured suspect is currently receiving treatment under police custody, while efforts continue to track and apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aina Adesola said the gallantry displayed was indication of unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal net- works across the state.