Shooting take Unbeaten Run to Jos

…as Abia Warriors set to compound Akwa Utd’s woes

After securing wins in their last six games, Shooting Stars of Ibadan will be this weekend in Jos looking forward to securing their third win on the road in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League when they file out against Plateau United.

Currently second on the table after their unbeaten run, the game in Jos will be a test of their ability as they continue to push for their return to the continent and first title since the last won the league in 1998.

Ikorodu City will be in Enugu to face the champions, Enugu Rangers, with sole aim of avenging their home defeat during the first stanza of the season Rangers currently struggling to get results both home and away as they have lost their last two games against Niger Tornadoes (at home) and away to El-Kanemi Warriors. It would be recalled that Rangers defeated the baby of the league 1-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson, Arena, Onikan, Lagos at the start of the current campaign.

Kano Pillars will be hoping to put their 4-1 drubbing at the hand of Ikorodu City behind them when they take on Bayelsa United in Kano.

According to Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, who currently serves as the skipper of the team, they have to get their three points in Kano.

“It’s a must-win game for us because we lost a very big game against Ikorodu City in our last game in Lagos,” he said.

“We were thinking we’re going to have a point in Lagos, but that is football at the end of the game. We just have to focus on the game at home to see if we have another three points.”

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors this weekend will be targeting a home win against Akwa United after throwing away a two-goal lead in their last game against Remo Stars as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in Ikenne.

Currently battling relegation, it will be a miracle for Akwa United to get something out of the game as they continue to battle against the dreaded drop to the Nigeria National League.

Other games for this Sunday and Monday in the NPFL MatchDay 22 will see Nasarawa United hosting Niger Tornadoes with Rivers United travelling to Owerri to keep a date with Heartland.

It will be Lobi Stars at home against Enyimba with Katsina United going to Benin for an away game against Insurance while it will be Kwara United against El-Kanemi Warriors in Ilorin.

