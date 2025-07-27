Shooting Stars raid Ikorodu City for Director, Coach

It was a double swoop on Lagos-based Ikorodu City with Shooting Stars signing two of the club’s top officials as the Oluyole Warriors begin a new lease of life under new chairman, Lekan Salami.

The first announcement was the capture of the coach that led Ikorodu City to the fourth position in their first season in the Nigeria Premier League, Nurudeen Aweroro, as replacement for departing Gbenga Ogunbote, before another major announcement, Tobi Adepoju, a director at Ikorodu City as the new Sporting Director of the Warriors.

An avid supporter of Shooting Stars growing up, Adepoju popularly called Oganla Media was at a time working with late Rasheed Balogun who was the General Manager of the club before his death and continued to support the club before his sojourn at Ikorodu City.

Speaking with our correspondent, Adepoju said it was a dream come true for him as the club has been after his heart.

“I have been supporting Shooting Stars even while growing up,” he said.

“As Ibadan boy, the only club we support is Shooting and even when I was attacked by the fans, I forfeited the money the club was supposed to pay me because I have always been about the progress of Shooting.

“It is not going to be an easy task but with the mandate given to us alongside the chairman, I am sure we are going to get to the top.

“I want to appreciate the government of Oyo State, led by His Excellence, Seyi Makinde and the chairman, Lekan Salami, for counting me worthy of the position, we are going to take Shooting Stars to where it rightly belong.”