Shooting Stars pip Kano Pillars to move third

Share

Shooting Stars of Ibadan on Saturday defeated Kano Pillars 2-0 to move to the third position in the Nigeria Premier Football League table.

A goal apiece in each half secured the victory for the Oluyole Warriors with the coach of the team, Gbenga Ogbunbote, optimistic of a greater future after securing back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Shooting Stars defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 in their last game, making it their first away win of the season.

Speaking after the game in Ibadan, Ogunbote said the target is just to finish well in the first round of the current campaign.

“We had so many challenges especially that of getting used to ourselves,” he said.

“We have a target at the beginning of the season and we’re just trying to finish well in the first round. And if we’ll be able to manage it until the end of the season, we should not have excuses.”

Also yesterday, Lobi Stars defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 with Qamar Adegoke scoring the only goal of the game.

More matches continue on Sunday across various centres with one of the biggest games of the weekend, the Southwest derby between Ikorodu City and Remo Stars taking place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"