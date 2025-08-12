Shooting Stars Coach Slumps, Dies During Training

The newly appointed Assistant Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in Ibadan, Oyo State, Akin Olowookere, yesterday collapsed and died during a training session at Remo Stars Stadium in IkenneRemo, Ogun State.

Olowookere was among the latest coaches hired for the club, as he recently joined the team after the departure of the previous coaching staff led by Gbenga Ogunbote.

New Telegraph gathered that Olowookere collapsed on the pitch during practice and was immediately rushed to an undisclosed nearby hospital, where he was, however, confirmed dead on arrival. While details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain unclear, and official statements have not yet been released, the death of Olowookere, a former player for Sunshine Stars of Akure and a well-regarded figure in the football community, has left many in shock.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has described the passing of Olowookere as most shocking and devastating, as it happened at a time when his services were more needed in the quest to return the team to the path of glory.

In a statement issued today and made available to journalists in Ibadan by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC lamented Olowookere’s death, which it noted was a great loss not only to the family of the deceased but also the 3Sc family and the global soccer community.