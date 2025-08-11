Shooting Stars Assistant Coach, Olowokere Dies After Collapsing 

Tragedy struck Nigerian football on Monday morning as Akin Olowokere, the newly appointed Assistant Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Ibadan, slumped and died during a training session.

Olowokere, a former Sunshine Stars of Akure player and later coach, was part of the recently unveiled 3SC technical crew following the departure of the Gbenga Ogunbote-led coaching staff.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred during the Oluyole Warriors’ Monday morning training session at their home ground in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“He slumped on the pitch and was rushed to the hospital. Sadly, he was confirmed dead on arrival,” a source said.

It was gathered that Olowokere collapsed while actively involved in the training drills, prompting immediate medical attention before he was taken to an undisclosed hospital.

The soft-spoken coach had a long playing career with Sunshine Stars, later serving as an assistant coach under Edith Agoye before joining 3SC.

As of press time, the cause of his death has not been officially confirmed by the club or medical authorities.