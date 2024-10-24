Shooting Spree In Anambra Community Leaves Several Dead

Share

A shooting spree in Ifite Awka, the capital of Anambra State have claimed several lives on Thursday with reports linking the attack to cult-related violence.

The incident, which occurred around 9:15 a.m., took place near the back gate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), an area predominantly inhabited by students.

Eyewitnesses, including students and lecturers, described the scene as chaotic, with one witness confirming seeing at least seven lifeless bodies.

Another source claimed that a man was shot and killed moments before authorities arrived.

This comes just days after a similar cult-related attack in nearby Nibo, where 12 people were reportedly killed.

The recent spate of violence has raised concerns about the growing influence of cultism in the region.

While the exact number of victims is still unclear, Anambra State Police have taken control of the scene.

Police Public Relations Officer Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed that security forces are investigating intercepted videos and voice notes threatening further violence in Awka.

The police have since ramped up patrols and surveillance to restore order and ensure public safety.

Further details regarding the shooting are expected to be released following the ongoing investigation.

