Shooting Range: Nigerian Army 2 Div Assures Residents Of Safety

Nigerian Army 2 Division Headquarters, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo Barracks Oojo, in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday assured residents of its continuous safety, asking them not to panic at the booming of guns.

According to a press statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Polycarp Oloye, the Acting Deputy Director for Army Public Relations 2 Division Nigerian Army, “the 2 Division Training School is holding Range Classification Exercise as one of the training requirements for Exercise Shining Star V/2024”.

A copy of the statement made available to New Telegraph noted that the Range Classification Exercise taking place at Major General Azinta Shooting Range, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ibadan, which commenced from Tuesday 27 February will be concluded on March 5, 2024.

“The aim of the exercise is to test and refresh the students on weapon handling proficiency as required by the training curriculum”, he said.

A copy of the statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Polycarp Oloye stated that “In view of this, all communities living around Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, are hereby informed not to panic on hearing sounds of firing during this period. Accordingly, those farming and hunting within the Barrack are advised to avoid the Range area throughout the period.”

“You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your medium for strict compliance and safety. Please accept the assurances and best regards of the General Officer Commanding”, the statement concluded.