Shooting: Osun Assembly Demands Justice, Professional Accountability

…Urges IGP to Conduct Thorough Investigation

The Osun State House of Assembly, through its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has called for decisive legal action against anyone found culpable in the shooting incident involving SP Moses Lohor and the Chairman of the Osun State Park Management Committee, Nurudeen Wakili, popularly known as Alowonle.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olamide Tiamiyu, the Speaker stressed the need for the rule of law to prevail, emphasising that the enforcement of justice in this matter is critical to deter similar incidents in the future.

Rt. Hon. Egbedun stated: “It is imperative that justice is served. The law must take its course to ensure accountability and to uphold public trust in our legal and law enforcement systems.”

The Speaker criticised the conduct of SP Moses Lohor, describing it as unprofessional and unacceptable.

He noted that regardless of the allegations against the victim, the police officer’s actions, reportedly shooting an already handcuffed individual within a police station, violated the principles of due process and professionalism.

“Even if the allegations against the victim are valid, law enforcement officers are bound to act within the confines of the law, not to take justice into their own hands,” he said.

Rt. Hon. Egbedun expressed concern over reports suggesting a pattern of misconduct by SP Moses Lohor, highlighting that there are at least five petitions against the officer, including one from Prince Diran Odeyemi, who recently accused him of invading his home in Ibadan.

“These complaints paint a troubling picture of an officer operating with disregard for the law and the ethics of his profession,” the Speaker observed.

In response to these issues, Rt. Hon. Egbedun called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He further urged the police authorities to probe the origin of the service weapon used and the motive behind the shooting.

“It is crucial to determine how the weapon, reportedly a police service pistol, was used in this sinister manner. A thorough investigation will ensure accountability and help prevent such violations in the future,” he explained.

The Speaker reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to the rule of law, insisting that transparency and fairness in the justice system are essential for restoring public confidence.

“Only through a transparent and unbiased process can we rebuild trust in our institutions and reinforce our commitment to justice,” Rt. Hon. Egbedun said.

He noted that the Osun State House of Assembly remains resolute in its stance against all forms of lawlessness and misconduct, urging all stakeholders to prioritise justice and professionalism in their actions.

