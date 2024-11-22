Shooting Incident In Nnewi Not By Unfriendly Force — Police

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has explained that the shooting incident that took place at Izuchukwu junction, Nnobi/Nnewi road by 8 pm on Wednesday November 20, 2024 was not from non-state actors.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), in a statement said security operatives mistook the Police operatives as unfriendly forces and opened fire on them.

He clarified that the attack on the operatives was not from non-state actors or any attempt to disrupt the burial of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“Preliminary information shows that security operatives on investigation trailed a suspect to a security checkpoint before the gun duel ensued.

“Unfortunately, bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Venza Sedan carrying the men, and it was razed down. “Two innocent passers-by were injured and taken to hospital. The Command sues for calm to allow for investigations into the incident.

