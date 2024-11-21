Shooting Incident In Nnewi Not By Unfriendly Force – Anambra CP

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has explained that the shooting incident that took place at Izuchukwu junction, Nnobi/Nnewi road by 8 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, was not from non-State actors.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga (SP) in a statement said security operatives mistook the Police operatives as unfriendly forces and opened fire on them.

He clarified that the attack on the operatives was not from non-State actors or any attempt to disrupt the burial of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“Preliminary information shows that security operatives on investigation trailed a suspect to a security checkpoint before the gun duel ensued.

“Unfortunately, bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Venza Sedan carrying the men, and it was razed down.

“Two innocent passers-by were injured and taken to hospital. The Command sues for calm to allow for investigations into the incident.

“Meanwhile, joint security forces have been deployed to ensure Nnewi is calm throughout the burial ceremonies of the late Senator, “the statement read.

