Shoot Your Shot Africa: Empowering young creatives, building talents

“Having to create content with my mobile phone is something that I have always wanted to do. Even though I still on my own create content with my mobile phone but having this experience was like an added step to my ladder,” said Ebikade Festus Iyere, one of the participants in a two-day ‘Cinematography & Mobile Content Creation Workshop’, which ended recently in Lagos, tagged ‘Content Lab’. Like the other participants, budding and practicing content creators, all of whom were full of appreciation for the organisers, the masterclass could not have come at a better time than now when there is growing demand for quality content on social media space.

The facilitators comprising well known experts in the field, namely: the creative director, content creator and filmmaker with a particular interest in stories that are yet untold, Seun Adeleye, fondly called S.A.; certified filmmaker and British Council Creative Entrepreneur, Adebisi Peters, who has a foundation in film, photography and communication, and is the founder of Shoot Your Shot Africa; cinematographer and filmmaker, an AMVCA nominee, Barnabas Emordi, fondly called Barny; the lead Creative Director, 4LA Story, Rolat-Abiola Folake, who is a smartphone videographer and a seasoned copywriter with a flair for storytelling; and a leading sound recorder and engineer in the Nollywood space, and director of Aspire Sound Studio, Nurudeen Sanni. According to Iyere, not only was the training programme free, he also was rewarded with a prize along with a few other participants, for arriving on time. “I was here the first day, yesterday, all the way from Sango Ota axis in Ogun State. I took the train down here. Yesterday I was the first person to get here and I was rewarded for that. “It was a beautiful experience. The first day, we were taught about the art of directing and the intricacies of taking pictures with mobile phones and all of those stuffs. It was exciting for me; it was innovative; it was new. I really appreciate the producers of this programme, the teachers and the facilitators.

They did an amazing job. I am more excited about the sound class because that’s why I even came here. Sound is very important when it comes to anything creation, a project. So I am here to learn a lot about sound in creating audio-video content.” Held at the serene American Corner, Local Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos, the masterclass tagged ‘Unlock Your Creative Potential with Shoot Your Shot Africa CONTENT LAB 2023’, had over 50 participants in attendance. While Adeleye’s presentation was on ‘Art of Directing’ and crafting compelling narratives, ‘Mobile Cinematography Training and Sound Recording for Documentary & Film’ as well as ‘The Art of Cinematography’ were the focus of Peters’ presentations, Rolat-Abiola’s presentation was aptly titled ‘Smartphone Videography 101’. According to Adeleye, a director’s role goes beyond capturing scenes; it’s about crafting experiences that resonate with audiences. By mastering the intricacies of directing, creators can transform their visions into impactful stories that leave a lasting impression. Speaking with New Telegraph, Peters, said Shoot your shot Africa initiative for the past three years has always been to empower young creatives in the industry.

“I started this years ago as a beneficiary of a free programme three years ago. So far, I have been able to fend for myself and sustained the craft that I learned at a one time programme. I was a beneficiary of The British Council Creative Enterprise in 2018 and ever since my life has changed and I always want to give back to the society. With the knowledge that I have, am willing to give it out for free and that was started this initiative, Shoot Your Shot Africa, where we empower young creatives for free. We do this programme, two or three times in a year. “So far, it has been my personal savings and last year, I got a copartner as a co-founder. Personally, I pull personal resources. I work as an Associate Consultant to a communications outfit, as a creative and I am also a freelance as a filmmaker. It is just my own way of doing Corporate Social Responsibility and I derive joy and fulfillment from the feedback we have received from previous programmes. We have got participants that have gone to notable film schools in the country and they are doing well in Nollywood. I also work with some of my cinematographer colleagues to impact on the lives of young people.”

He further stated that he gets funds from his personal savings, family and network of friends in the industry, “who make out time to come and impact on the lives of these young people. We are looking for sponsors or organisations that will collaborate with us that we might be have to continue to do what we are doing.” According to him, currently, the number of youths that they have impacted is over 5000, and that with the number of youths for the two-day programme, it will get close to 6000 youths that they have impacted and touched their lives positively. “We taught the youths on content creation and cinematography, film and sounds that has to do with the creative industry in terms of representation and creating of images. Why we based our mobile trainings is because the world is evolving, with cameras on their phones, technology has evolved, how do we prepare these young ones who use their phones all most the whole day and convert these skills that will provide employment and money for them.

One of the resource persons who does mobile phone editing participated in this kind of programme in 2021 and today she makes money through the use of her phone by shooting for event planners, companies, and weddings. “I always seen a feature where these youths will be able to take what they have learnt and put them into practice and be able to fend for themselves and in the next three years, brands and companies will look out for them to do jobs for them. Images speaks louder than words and as long as we have people who write words, we would have people who want to create images to also sell their businesses and profile.

“The programme is usually free for youths and we usually send out information about our events on social media and the youths respond by indicating their interests to attend the training. We had to limit the number of participants due to availability of space in the venue to be used. “As much as we want to impact the lives of the youths positively, when we have more resources from collaborations with organisations, we will be able to increase the number of participants. “We hope to take the trainings on a tour to various campuses in the country as we get more resources. Last year, we had the creative programme at Yabatech, we had students from Redeemers University, LASU in attendance and some student union government have reached out to us to come to their universities to also empower youths there. We also send invitations to organisations to send their staffs to attend the creative trainings and be empowered.” Also speaking with New Telegraph, Adeleye who is a co-founder of Shoot Your Shots Africa and the creative director, Enhance 360, said: “This training today is called Content Lab because a laboratory is a place where people test some chemicals or ideas and see how it can perform or make discoveries or fine tune ideas, so the idea of Content Lab is where we gather creatives to speak to them. We also learn from other speakers so that at the end of the day, we can have a more robust creative industry. “It is a content class where people who generally do not want to create content can take their phone and start with something and grow from there.

"I believe that if you want to empower people, it means that they are lacking certain things and once you put money first in whatever you are doing, it automatically turns off some people. We want to gather a lot of young people and open their minds to a lot of opportunities that they can key into as things in the country is becoming difficult. If we can empower people to add knowledge to themselves, they can use it to empower themselves." 'Shoot Your Shots Africa', he further stated, is a platform for developing creatives and to help young people in the creative space discover their talents and begin build and nurture their talents where they can begin to create things.

“If they want to tell stories and make the world better, yes they do. If they want to create stories and earn money, yes they do. Basically, the idea for us is building creatives and bringing them together and bringing them the opportunity to express themselves and expose them to bigger opportunities in the production industry out there. “Shoot Your Shot Africa started two years ago and I came on board last year when we worked together on a project and he told me on the idea that he has and I said to him, don’t just do it alone but let’s work together to make it bigger. I realized that however you manage what you have, that is how people will manage it for you. If you take it small, people will take it small and if you make it big, people will make it big from you. I said, let’s us a do a big thing. Last year, we had a major programme at Yabatech and we had over 3000 youths in attendance. We had various professionals in the creative industry teach them so many things and it was a big mind shift for the students. On the challenges, he said: “One of the major challenges that we have is finance. Also, we are honoured to partner with American Corner, to have given us their facility to use for the training. Last year, we partnered with Yabatech, this year it was in partnership with American corner, I hope more organisations will give us their facility to be able to make this happen. We also want more organisations to sponsor this programme to be able to reach out to more youths. The challenges are enormous but we are trying to go beyond the challenges to continue to make the training happen.”