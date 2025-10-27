Shonekan @84: You’re Shining Example Of Resilience, Kindness, Generosity – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has expressed his immense pleasure, profound respect and warmest congratulations to Chief Mrs Margret Shonekan, wife of the late Head of the Interim National Government ( ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, on her 84th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, on the auspicious occasion, Oba Owoade said, “Today, as we gather to honour your extraordinary life, I am reminded of the indelible mark you have left on our great kingdom and the world at large.

“Your dedication to the advancement of education, women’s empowerment, and community development has inspired countless individuals, including myself, and has contributed significantly to the growth and prosperity of our beloved Oyo State”.

The Paramount Ruler noted that the life of Chief Mrs Shonekan is a shining example of resilience, kindness, and generosity, adding that her unwavering commitment to serving others, particularly the vulnerable and marginalised, has earned her the respect and admiration of our community.

According to him, “you have demonstrated that age is merely a number, and that one’s passion for making a difference knows no bounds. As you mark this milestone birthday, I pray that the Almighty grants you good health, strength, and wisdom to continue serving our community.

“May your life continue to be a beacon of hope and inspiration to future generations of Oyo sons and daughters.

“On behalf of the Palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, I wish you a happy 84th birthday celebration! May this special day be filled with joy, love, and celebration”.