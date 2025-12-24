Shola Ogudu Explains Why Champz Is Declining Show Bookings

Shola Ogudu, the mother of Wizkid’s son Boluwatife, popularly known as Champz, has clarified why the young artiste will not be accepting performance invitations despite the success of his debut EP, Champion’s Arrival.

In a post shared on X, Ogudu thanked event organisers and promoters for the numerous offers extended to her 14-year-old son since the project’s release.

READ ALSO:

However, she explained that the family has chosen to put live appearances on hold in order to focus on Champz’s growth and long-term development, given his young age.

According to her, while the interest has been overwhelming and encouraging, show bookings are being declined for now, and she expressed appreciation for the understanding and continued support.

Champion’s Arrival, released in November, has enjoyed strong reception, earning impressive streaming numbers and topping charts across different platforms.

Champz also marked one month since the EP’s release with a message of gratitude, noting its rapid rise, international chart presence and growing listener base on Spotify.

He described the journey so far as inspiring and motivating, adding that the achievements have strengthened his determination for the future.

Champz’s sound, which fuses Afrobeats with elements of UK grime, has attracted praise from fans and critics, positioning him as one of the promising young voices to watch.