SHOLA ALLYSON: I’ll Not Be Part Of Production That Shows Cleavages

Shola Allyson is one of the wave-making female musicians in Nigeria. She came into the limelight with the hit album Eji Owuro in 2003 which was the soundtrack album for a film of the same title. She has released over 10 albums since. And many love the fact that her songs inspire them a lot. A voice coach counsellor and consultant, in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Shola spoke about her 20- year journey after Eji Owuro song, challenges among others.

Tell us how the music journey began for you?

I was tired of just doing the same thing singing over and over again. I knew that I could act so I met a guy. I went to their office. I’m sure some of you must have heard the story before. So, I went with the mindset of becoming an actress and it metamorphosed into me doing the original soundtrack of the film, ‘Eji Owuro.’ And that was how it began.

20 years since the release of your debut song’ Eji Owuro’, what did you do differently that has made the record relevant up till this moment?

I think the best word to use will be that I put a lot of hard work into whatever I embark on because I am a thorough worker who identify with the ideology that no matter how small a work or project is, I will do it well. That I think is why the song is an evergreen classic, still played at weddings and parties.

Did you plan to become famous with the soundtrack?

When we did the soundtrack, it wasn’t like I sat down and I planned that I was going to blow as you people call it, I just did what I had to do because everything I lay my hands on, I make sure I do it well as a woman, mother, as a wife and so on. After we did it, they just put it in the film and they used it to advertise the film, so instead of the regular jingle it was the song they were using so it made my face become a bit known.

So, every time I was walking on the street at that time, I was living in Ibadan, people would be pointing at me because of the film and song. It was then I knew I had become famous. Interestingly, I am a very private person even till now.

How has it been since then?

I have been evolving and it has been getting better. I mean the major part of it was difficult. I am emphasising on it because these days when people meet disturbing blocks in life, they decide to commit suicide because we have been wrongly conditioned that immediately you become saved (as a Christian) things will change instantly. But it’s not always like that and it depends on where you are coming from and many times things are not equal.

You begin a journey from that time and things start to change then you begin to shed some weight, so there were difficult times, difficult moments, and difficult seasons, but here I am today. I am very grateful for what I’ve been privileged to achieve right now but like I said before my journey is still far.

So, what is next for you at the moment?

Life and I worship God. I don’t put myself under pressure but you can be sure that anything that I will do is based on the same foundation that I have laid. I am a woman, a mother and a wife.

There is this misconception as to where you belong as an artiste; are you a gospel singer or a secular artist?

I have always been addressing that. Spirituality alone is not it. I’m not a gospel or spiritual singer. I’m a singer. It’s so strange to society that you can do music without being vulgar. It’s because it’s strange that’s why I said before now, there was no sound like mine. Before I came into the industry, you are either a gospel or secular artiste but for me I am a Christian but my songs are not limited to the church because I know that spirituality isn’t limited to the church alone.

For me, I’m used to the debate and I don’t know what it means. It has caused issues but I won’t mention names. The Bible admonished us to do spiritual songs with human perspective. My own purpose is to share the knowledge of God’s light whether it is through gospel or secular songs. It is evident, 20 years after I am still standing strong.

Your kind of music is big on culture, are there plans to diversify into filmmaking in years to come?

Over the years I have done some small movie projects; I will not be a part of a job that require opening of cleavages and what not because I understand what I stand for. For now let me hold my music tightly because I have found my niche and I’m okay as long as I’m using God’s work in heart and mind and Soul. I am where I want to be but I just need to do more to remain relevant.

Career wise, where are you presently?

Life is new each day and I’m grateful that for how well and not how far. That’s why when I start to talk about where I am, I will be teary. I can’t look back and not think. When I reflect, God opens my eyes to how serious my calling is. For instance, If you come to my concert, you will be entertained but that’s not all, the spirit will flow. I am somewhere now I am sure of myself and I know I will still evolve. We are wearing African things now and they are evolving and I’m grateful for where I’m going.

There have been cases of bullying in the creative space, did you face any of these challenges?

The challenges are there, the road to success is never a smooth ride but your ability to stand strong and weather the storm matters. I can tell my husband and children anything I’m going through because I’m not alone. There are problems everywhere. All of us will go back to our mak- er when it’s our time. I love my life as it comes to me. I told you I’ve changed. For the last years I had some challenges but I used it to challenge myself.

It’s been about two decades since you got into the limelight. How have you been able to stay relevant over these years?

Being human, pure and simple and as I’ve mentioned before, pouring my soul into my songs. Showing my vulnerability to my world, using my failures and my victories, revealing my scars from my mistakes, telling my story that I can and choose to tell per time, as true as possible, baring the state of my heart. Everyone can identify, because we all have these experiences. Maybe not be the same way, but technically, the same thing.

Staying relevant borders on this, because the society we’re reaching out to and selling our works to is made up of human beings like us; all of us are souls wanting the same things – hope, happiness, joy. As people in this my kind of business, the way to go is just to be pure and simple. Of course, always staying in the place where one’s spirit is regenerated, staying awake and conscious and being connected to the source of all.

How important is having family time for you?

It is very important because it helps to get the family closer. The most important thing is parenting and in doing that, one has to create a family time to rub minds even sometimes, argue. Sometimes, my kids disagree with me on certain issues but respectfully and politely. So, family time is very important and very compulsory.

Your vocal is unique, are there some specific things you do to maintain your vocal texture?

It’s just my natural voice that sounds like that. And I’m grateful. I started singing in Modrasat (Islamic school) and then I got to Cele. When I was in Cele I got to technically sing. In my school I was the head girl but when I got to church it makes me know technically how I had to sing. I went to Anglican Church too. One of my teachers saw me and I started training.

If you were not doing music, what will you have become?

Most likely a lecturer.

Are their collaborations in your coming project?

Not at all because the songs are ready, we are only putting finishing touches to it at the moment.

There was a viral video of you and popular Yoruba actor, Lateef Adedimeji, singing together; will there be collaboration of such in the nearest future?

I appreciate Lateef’s personality, he is a spiritual person; if there is need for collaboration between us, I will gladly honour it. Speaking about the viral video, he was thanking God for healing him and you will notice at some point, he sang in Arabic language, switched to Christian song and we both vibed together.

You are stylish, what does fashion mean to you?

For me, fashion means comfort and more importantly, I dress the way I want to be addressed.