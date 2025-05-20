Shoemaker Kills Wife, Baby, Self In Abia

Share

An Aba-based shoemaker, simply identified as Udochukwu, from Onicha Ngwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, has killed his wife, Mary, and their baby before taking his own life.

The tragedy which occurred at the weekend was reportedly triggered by financial hardship, the man’s inability to provide for his family needs, compounded by allegations of his wife’s infidelity.

According to eyewitnesses, Udokwukwu, who lived in Osisioma with his family, became enraged when his wife visited his shop to demand feeding money, which he refused to give.

Later, he returned home with a can of fuel, poured it in their apartment while his family slept, and set it ablaze, killing the wife and their baby.

The following day, Udokwukwu was found dead, with family members suspecting a reprisal attack, though police have not confirmed this.

The bodies have been deposited in a local mortuary, but the Abia State Police Command is yet to comment on the incident.

